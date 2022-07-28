Touchstone Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 279,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. National Research accounts for approximately 9.6% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $11,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRC. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Research by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Research in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in National Research by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Research alerts:

National Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $38.74 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $37.53. National Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.02 million, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

National Research Dividend Announcement

National Research ( NASDAQ:NRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. National Research’s payout ratio is 66.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 246,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $8,869,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,761,639 shares in the company, valued at $171,419,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.