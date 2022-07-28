Touchstone Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Touchstone Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Investment Group makes up 20.7% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned 4.05% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $24,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 61.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $196.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.98. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.90 and a 12-month high of $234.84. The stock has a market cap of $621.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 32.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

