TOWER Price Tops $0.0037 (TOWER)

TOWER (TOWER) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 28th. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. TOWER has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $63,047.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOWER alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,916.79 or 1.00248607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00126835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 530,989,151 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN.

Buying and Selling TOWER

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOWER using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.