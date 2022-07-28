Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Now Covered by MKM Partners

Equities research analysts at MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.45.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $186.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.71. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54.

Insider Activity

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

