Traders Buy High Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.
Evelo Biosciences Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.14. 1,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.
Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Evelo Biosciences
Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 255,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 452,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 218,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
Featured Stories
