Traders Buy High Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

Evelo Biosciences Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.14. 1,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.64. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Evelo Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Evelo Biosciences

In other Evelo Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 255,576 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 452,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 218,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.