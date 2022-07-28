Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 125,666 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 94,077 call options.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.37. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $291.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,137,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,184,000 after purchasing an additional 82,962 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 491.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 105,132 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $623,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 15,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

