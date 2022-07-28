Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average daily volume of 126 call options.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 493.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 933.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,523,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after acquiring an additional 786,490 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 46.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after acquiring an additional 761,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Shares of AEE stock traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.78. 25,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,847. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ameren has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

