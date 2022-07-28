Trias Token (new) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 28th. Trias Token (new) has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias Token (new) coin can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00005925 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,916.79 or 1.00248607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00126835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030201 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

