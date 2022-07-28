Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Trias Token (new) has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00005729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias Token (new) has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $878,386.00 worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,855.95 or 0.99998264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003845 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00127960 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00029848 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

About Trias Token (new)

Trias Token (new) (CRYPTO:TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. "

