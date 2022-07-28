Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,554 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Trimble worth $41,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,255,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,212,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,862 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,076,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $355,389,000 after buying an additional 980,979 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Trimble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after purchasing an additional 555,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 11,428.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 415,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 411,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Insider Activity at Trimble

Trimble Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

