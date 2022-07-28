Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$55.13.

TSU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective (up previously from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Trisura Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TSU stock opened at C$35.15 on Friday. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.12 and a one year high of C$49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$33.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.35.

Insider Transactions at Trisura Group

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$104.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.1200001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David James Clare sold 55,000 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$1,837,786.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,876 shares in the company, valued at C$4,974,587.33.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

