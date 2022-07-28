Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tronox updated its FY22 guidance to $3.15-$3.59 EPS.
Tronox Stock Performance
Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. 90,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. Tronox has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
Tronox Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.
Insider Transactions at Tronox
Institutional Trading of Tronox
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
About Tronox
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tronox (TROX)
- Ford Stock Rallies As EV Strategy Takes Center Stage
- Should High Yield Altria Be In Your Portfolio?
- Is Keurig-Dr. Pepper A Value Worth Buying?
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.