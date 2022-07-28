Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tronox updated its FY22 guidance to $3.15-$3.59 EPS.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of Tronox stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.97. 90,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. Tronox has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Insider Transactions at Tronox

Institutional Trading of Tronox

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

