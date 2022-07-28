TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Given Maintains Rating at BMO Capital Markets

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded TrueBlue from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TrueBlue from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

TrueBlue Price Performance

NYSE:TBI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. 1,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,291. The company has a market capitalization of $708.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.51. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.77 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBI. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

