TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Receives “Maintains” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their maintains rating on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

TBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TrueBlue in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TrueBlue presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. 1,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,291. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $708.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. TrueBlue had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $569.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TrueBlue by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 764,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 62,753 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 250,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 72,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.