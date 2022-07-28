TrueFi Trading 5.5% Lower This Week (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0809 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $44.41 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrueFi has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,808.57 or 0.99924705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.87 or 0.00126463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029617 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars.

