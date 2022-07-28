TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $334,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 59.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 450,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 101.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

GILD stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

