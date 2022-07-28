TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 54 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $398.54 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.36.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
