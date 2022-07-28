TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.39% and a negative return on equity of 86.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.52.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

