TrueWealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,388,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,531,000 after purchasing an additional 670,793 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of CSX by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 16,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 55,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 91,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CSX

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.73. 205,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,240,134. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.59 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

