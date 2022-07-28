TrueWealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,106 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,993. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average of $59.13.

