TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) EVP Acquires $27,778.00 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) EVP Robert M. Leonard purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,085.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.31. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $636.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.94.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $2,900,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth $691,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRST. StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

