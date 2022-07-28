Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Trustmark Price Performance

TRMK opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.84. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trustmark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Trustmark by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Trustmark by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

