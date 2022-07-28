TrustVerse (TRV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $134,259.00

TrustVerse (TRV) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $134,259.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded up 4% against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,464.09 or 1.00100194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003866 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00127458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

About TrustVerse

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,227,426 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrustVerse Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

