TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on TRX Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $0.70 price objective on the stock.

TRX Gold Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TRX Gold stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.72 million, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

