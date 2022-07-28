Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.86 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Turning Point Brands Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.84. 26,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,824. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average is $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $450.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.55. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $54.49.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Turning Point Brands

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPB. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 154.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.