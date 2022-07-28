Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $18,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Twitter by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Twitter by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 106,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,590,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,152 shares of company stock worth $21,737,324. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Twitter stock opened at $39.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of -199.25 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

