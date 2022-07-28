Tycoon (TYC) Reaches Market Cap of $788,443.12

Tycoon (TYC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. In the last seven days, Tycoon has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Tycoon has a market capitalization of $788,443.12 and approximately $37,102.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tycoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,464.09 or 1.00100194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003866 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00127458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

About Tycoon

Tycoon (CRYPTO:TYC) is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon.

Tycoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tycoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tycoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tycoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

