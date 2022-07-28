Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies updated its FY22 guidance to $7.36-7.52 EPS.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded up $23.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $398.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,778. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.47 and a 200 day moving average of $396.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 63.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,532,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $478.91.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

