Tyman plc (TYMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 4th

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:TYMN opened at GBX 264.50 ($3.19) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 307.35. Tyman has a twelve month low of GBX 227 ($2.73) and a twelve month high of GBX 463.50 ($5.58). The company has a market cap of £519.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

In other Tyman news, insider Helen Clatworthy acquired 6,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £19,865.58 ($23,934.43). In other news, insider Helen Clatworthy purchased 6,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.54) per share, with a total value of £19,865.58 ($23,934.43). Also, insider Paul Withers purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($62,650.60). Insiders bought a total of 34,007 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,058 in the last quarter.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

