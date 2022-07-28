Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyson Foods Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,704.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.04 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

