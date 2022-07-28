Tyson T. Abston Sells 6,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $219,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. 173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $447.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

