Tyson T. Abston Sells 6,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $219,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.05. 173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $447.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.44. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.86.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 30.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

