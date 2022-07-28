U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,964 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $27,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 51,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $48.21 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USB. Citigroup raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

