UBS Group Boosts Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target to $73.00

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.73. 658,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,147,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 244,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

