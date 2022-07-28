Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given New $128.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $137.00 to $128.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.89% from the stock’s previous close.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

NYSE OC traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,395. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,756,000 after purchasing an additional 131,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Owens Corning by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,890,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,617,000 after purchasing an additional 413,742 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,830,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,002,000 after acquiring an additional 177,351 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after acquiring an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after buying an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

