UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading 20% Higher

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 20% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.08. 578,757 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,548% from the average session volume of 35,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

UGE International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.47 million and a P/E ratio of -5.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

