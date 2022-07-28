UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Position Reduced by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier cut its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 595,406 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 163,500 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned 0.11% of UiPath worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UiPath by 3,599.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $4,888,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $5,339,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UiPath during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

PATH stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.33. 82,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,426. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $66.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of -0.16.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on UiPath from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on UiPath from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.06.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

