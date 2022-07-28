UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Reaches $0.0001

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $9,848.86 and approximately $4.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035917 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.