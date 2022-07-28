UniLend (UFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.13 Million

UniLend (UFT) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. UniLend has a market cap of $6.86 million and $2.13 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,149.32 or 1.00020616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003811 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00126908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject.

Buying and Selling UniLend

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

