Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4555 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever has a payout ratio of 64.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Unilever to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Unilever stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.13. 78,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,293,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 19.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 172,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

