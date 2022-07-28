United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $79,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

UPS traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $186.37. 40,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,161. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.16 and its 200-day moving average is $194.97. The company has a market cap of $162.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.64.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

