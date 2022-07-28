United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $104.12

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $104.12 and last traded at $104.12, with a volume of 168 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United States Lime & Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $590.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 13.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 138,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

Featured Articles

