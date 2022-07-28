Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Raised to $111.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE UHS traded up $2.18 on Thursday, hitting $111.45. 7,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $162.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $226,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,850 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,099,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,493,000 after buying an additional 502,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,811,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,162,000 after acquiring an additional 321,368 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,269,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,310,000 after acquiring an additional 307,066 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth $27,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.