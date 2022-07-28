Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.30. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $98.63 and a one year high of $162.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

