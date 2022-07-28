UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEL traded up $1.59 on Thursday, reaching $129.42. 403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.27 and a 200-day moving average of $130.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.55.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

