UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $5.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 97,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,965. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

