UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 1.6% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $653.54.

TMO traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $584.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $543.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

