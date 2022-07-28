UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $5.88 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1,643.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,631 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,071 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.94. 7,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,416. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day moving average is $118.73.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, June 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.