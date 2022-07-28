UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.90. 11,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,438,158. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.93 and a 200 day moving average of $168.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

