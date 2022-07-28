UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 148 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,482 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $84,113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 504,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,182,000 after buying an additional 305,143 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.21. 4,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,657. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.78 and a 200 day moving average of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.