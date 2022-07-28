UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 259 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MET traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.57. 15,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,500. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on MET shares. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

